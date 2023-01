IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Paramedics were dispatched to an Idaho Falls home Sunday night after reports of a basement fire. The fire broke out at a residence at the 600 block of Falls Drive, near Woodruff Avenue and 1st Street. More information about the what sparked the blaze at the home could be released as early as tomorrow morning.

