Russian millionaire on trial in hack, insider trade scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a wealthy Russian businessman and associates made tens of millions of dollars by cheating the stock market in an elaborate scheme that involved hacking into U.S. computer systems to steal insider information about companies such as Miscrosoft and Tesla. Vladislav Klyushin is standing in trial in Boston federal court nearly two years after he was arrested in Switzerland while on a skiing trip. He’s the owner of a Moscow-based information technology company with ties to the upper levels of the Russian government. Klyushin also has close ties to a Russian military intelligence officer who was charged in 2018 with meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

