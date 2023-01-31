Azerbaijan to UN court: Armenia must stop sowing land mines

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Azerbaijan is appealing to the United Nations’ highest court to urgently order Armenia to stop the laying of land mines and booby traps on Azerbaijani territory and disclose the location of such explosives that already have been placed. A hearing Tuesday at the International Court of Justice is the latest legal battle focused on the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister has told judges that his country has discovered more than 2,700 Armenian land mines since the court ordered both Azerbaijan and Armenia in December 2021 not to take any action that would aggravate their decades-long territorial dispute.

