Will Smith, Martin Lawrence reteaming for ‘Bad Boys’ sequel

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reteaming for a fourth “Bad Boys” movie, in one of Smith’s most high-profile new projects since the slap. Sony Pictures announced Tuesday that the untitled “Bad Boys” sequel is in early pre-production. In a video posted on Instagram, Smith filmed himself driving to Lawrence’s house. Embracing at the door, Smith exclaims, “It’s about that time!” Development on the “Bad Boys” sequel, which follows 2020′s “Bad Boys for Life,” was reportedly put on hold after last year’s Academy Awards. But Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman disputed those reports last May. Shortly before the pandemic shuttered theaters, “Bad Boys for Life” was a box-office hit, grossing $426 million worldwide.

By The Associated Press

