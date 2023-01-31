Woman braves freezing temperatures for dog to play at Edmond park

By Jason Burger

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A woman braved the freezing temperatures for her dog to play at a park in Edmond.

Despite the sub-freezing temperatures, some people went outside to make sure their dogs got some exercise.

“It’s just funny, they already have on winter parkas already, so coming out in this is nothing for them,” said Carolyn Booagr, dog owner.

It was a good day to be a dog at the park in Edmond.

“You know, the usual dog stuff,” Booagr said.

It was a grand total of 22 degrees at the park, but the owner was not phased. In fact, she wanted to help clean up the park.

“They’ve got the pooper scooper over there, so while my dogs are running around, I can pick some up. It helps me keep warm,” Booagr said.

That’s the only reason she braved the winter temperatures for someone other than herself. The dog’s name is Goldie.

“She wound up at Oklahoma City Humane Society Animal Welfare in October, and she was picked up, I think, as a stray,” Booagr said.

Booagr is letting Goldie stay with her until a permanent family steps up to adopt her. She hopes Goldie can find a good family this year.

“A real sweet, gentle, chill dog, and she likes to come out and have a good time at the dog park,” Booagr said.

She wasn’t phased by the cold.

“It’s ok. As long as you are dressed appropriately, it’s not really a problem,” Booagr said.

