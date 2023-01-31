Woman shot during late-night jog in Green Hills

By Tony Garcia

GREEN HILLS, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured near Green Hills on Monday night.

According to MNPD officers at the scene, a 26-year-old woman was out on a jog just after 11 p.m. on Monday when a dark-colored sedan approached her and two people emerged in an attempt to rob her.

Police said both suspects were armed and a scuffle ensued at the corner of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive which ended with her suffering several shots to her arm and leg. She was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the suspects passed by the woman while she was jogging, then doubled back and passed her a second time before jumping out of the car. Headphones prevented the woman from noticing the vehicle or the suspects until it was too late.

The search for the suspects continues.

