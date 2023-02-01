3 Maui Police employees sue department claiming gender discrimination, harassment

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Maui Police Department is facing separate lawsuits brought forward by three female employees of the department.

According to court documents, all three women claim they have faced gender discrimination, retaliation, and a hostile work environment and harassment.

“Three female employees of MPD, including the head of human resources, a Lieutenant and a Sergeant, filed three spate (sic) lawsuits today against Maui Police Department for gender discrimination, and retaliation by the MPD’s recently hired Chief and Deputy Chief,” Attorney Joseph Rosenbaum wrote in a press release about the lawsuit.

The law firm Fujiwara & Rosenbaum, LLLC is representing the MPD employees.

One of the women said she’s faced harassment since Chief John Pelletier became her boss at MPD. All three women are long-time MPD employees.

KITV4 reached out to the Maui Police Department for comment but a spokesperson said the department does not have one at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.