Cohen says he handed over phones to Manhattan DA

By Karl de Vries, CNN

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s former attorney, has handed over his cell phones to Manhattan prosecutors, he told “CNN This Morning” on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are zeroing in on the Trump Organization’s involvement in hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels as part of an effort to stop her from going public about an alleged affair with Trump days before the 2016 presidential election. A grand jury in New York has been convened to hear evidence related to the effort, sources familiar with the matter have told CNN.

Cohen met last month with the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Trump has denied the affair.

CNN has reported that former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker was set to meet with prosecutors this week as part of the probe.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN’s Kara Scannell and Paula Reid contributed to this report.