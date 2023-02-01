NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York City has ordered an ex-gynecologist to jail as he awaits sentencing, following his conviction for sexually abusing hundreds of patients over decades. Robert Hadden was convicted last week of four counts of enticing victims to cross state lines so he could sexually abuse them. Some of the victims spoke during the bail hearing Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman tersely shot down defense attorneys seeking to allow the doctor to remain free. Written statements from 43 other victims were also submitted, urging the judge to immediately take Hadden into custody.

