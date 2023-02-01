Top Dem on House intel seeks briefings on classified records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is calling for more information about classified records discovered in the possession of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut notes a “strong bipartisan concern” that U.S. officials have not briefed Congress on their work and says that’s “wrong as a matter of law.” Himes was named the committee’s ranking member Wednesday by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The leaders of the House and Senate intelligence committees oversee the 18 U.S. spy agencies and are briefed on the most sensitive U.S. operations abroad.

