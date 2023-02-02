NBA 2K League to stage 2023 season in Washington

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA 2K League is taking its 2023 season to Washington. The league announced Thursday it will play this season at the District E, a live-event theater that will soon open adjacent to Capital One Arena. The NBA’s esports gaming league moved last season to Indianapolis after having to play the 2020 and 2021 seasons almost entirely remotely. Competition begins March 8 and the season will be divided into two halves for the first time. The 3-v-3 portion ends with the finals on May 13 and the 5-v-5 portion begins May 23. Those finals are Aug. 5. Wizards District Gaming have won two NBA 2K League championships.

