Across the nation and in Kansas City, FBI recruiting teachers for positions

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Many businesses are recruiting good employees – and the federal government is no different.

The FBI is actively recruiting teachers right now, and offering them $78,000 a year. This coincides with a time that many are leaving the education field.

Zachary Jury left the classroom for the FBI 15 years ago, and he said he’s never looked back.

“I do miss the kids,” said the former history teacher, “I do miss coaching, I do miss those relationships, I do miss mentoring younger kids. So I just had to seek that out elsewhere.”

In the Kansas City FBI Field Office off Summit Street, Jury still works with people – adults, not teens – and computers.

“Everything surprisingly translated so well,” he said. “A lot of the skills, I won’t say all them, but a lot of the skills translate into doing this job, and doing it well.”

He listed off several.

“As a teacher, you have to have organization, you have to have the ability to communicate well, you have to have the ability to understand and negotiate with people. When we’re dealing with people in pretty high stress situations, we as teachers have learned how to de-escalate situations. So that translated really well when it came to arrests, and doing search warrants.”

The FBI wants more people like Jury.

The agency is actively recruiting for hundreds of open positions. It’s now targeting teachers in its job postings.

Karen Smilgis is a Special Agent with the Kansas City FBI office, and she also recruits for the agency.

“Teachers possess the qualities that the FBI wants in a special agent. Communication, interpersonal skills, problem-solving, organization, empathy, compassion, perseverance, and hard work.”

The salary range starting at $78,000 is very enticing too. But Jury says it’s about more than the money.

“As a rewarding career, I don’t regret making this decision. I still have friends to teach and have taught for a long time, and they still love what they do. It’s just a matter of do what you love, and this is an opportunity to serve – serve your country. It’s very rewarding and very fulfilling. I would say if you’re interested, take a look.”

The FBI isn’t just limiting itself to teachers or those with an education degree.

“We’re also recruiting computer scientists, engineers, stem backgrounds, medical professionals, mental health professionals,” said Smilgis. “Across-the-board, we are recruiting for very diverse candidates that reflect the community.”

To see a comprehensive list of those job openings, go to fbijobs.gov.

