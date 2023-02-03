Bodies found in hunt for missing rappers set for autopsies

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Police say three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building during an investigation into the disappearance of three aspiring rappers have been moved to a medical examiner’s office for autopsies. Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said Friday that the Wayne County Medical Examiners Office would conduct autopsies of the bodies of three males found Thursday, but that those results could take up to 48 hours. The bodies were found in the basement of an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park, near Detroit. Police have been investigating the disappearance of 27-year-old Armani Kelly of Oscoda; 31-year-old Montoya Givens of Detroit; and 31-year-old Dante Wicker of Melvindale. The men vanished nearly two weeks ago after an upcoming performance was canceled.

