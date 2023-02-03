Florida lawmakers to meet next week on Disney, immigration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will meet next week to complete a state takeover of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and debate proposals on immigration and election crimes. The legislative work comes as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to leverage national political fissures ahead of an expected White House run. Republican leaders of the Legislature issued a short memo Friday detailing the framework of a special legislative session set for next week. Lawmakers will deal with the Reedy Creek Improvement District and consider bills to create a program to relocate migrants and make it easier for the state to bring election crime charges.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.