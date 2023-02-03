Student arrested in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus

By WFOR Staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead.

“Emotionally, I couldn’t even last two minutes. I couldn’t look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something,” said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked.

Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same bus ride.

“Another kid came out of nowhere and hit my son and he fell to his knees, and they started to hit him,” said Jenni.

Jenni says her kids have only been enrolled in the school for three weeks. She reached out to CBS 4 Wednesday to report bullying at the school, only for these incidents involving her children to happen hours later. But Jenni isn’t the only parent claiming there’s serious issues at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy.

“My son was bullied at that school, since the beginning of the school year,” said a mother who wished to remain anonymous.

This mother says her son, who’s in the third grade, was repeatedly physically bullied by his peers. She tells us she reached out to the school several times, messaging teachers and administrators, only to be ignored or not answered for weeks.

“There was an incident during P.E. and she said that what happens in P.E. stays in P.E. and that to me was just bewildering,”

Things got so bad for this student, that his mother says she did the only thing she could do to protect him.

“I had to pull my kid out of the school, cause that school doesn’t care about their children,”

Following the viral videos of the two students being beaten on the bus, Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement that reads in part:

“Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested the offender and they will be charged accordingly. Additionally, those involved will be disciplined according to the code of student conduct.”

The mother of the two children who were attacked on the bus tells CBS 4 a 14-year-old was arrested and that she plans to press charges. She also says physically, her kids are okay, but says they’re traumatized by what happened.

