Air Quality Advisory issued for Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-An air quality advisory is in effect for Franklin County, after the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued a statement this morning.

An official release was issued after an unhealthy amount of air quality was noticed in the area. In addition to the air quality advisory, county officials say that open burning is prohibited until further notice.

The air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups for the remainder of the day, and moderate tomorrow. Those who experience different respiratory medical conditions are to use caution when outside, but the general public shouldn't be affected.

For more information about the air advisory, visit the Idaho DEQ website.