Published 4:58 AM

English Premier League accuses Manchester City of breaking financial rules

By Sammy Mngqosini, CNN

The English Premier League has accused Manchester City of financial information breaches and referred the club to an independent commission, according to a statement released on Monday.

City is accused of failing to provide accurate financial information in accordance with Premier League rules from the 2009-10 season until the 2017-18 campaign.

More to follow.

