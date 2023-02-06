Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry out indefinitely with ligament damage

By Ben Church, CNN

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry could be facing significant time away from the court following an injury suffered in the team’s 119-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

The 34-year-old left the game in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury after colliding with a Mavs player.

On Sunday, the Warriors announced that an MRI confirmed Curry suffered “partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg.”

The team said Curry will miss Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and that the timetable for his return will be announced in the coming days.

“I didn’t know those ligaments existed,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters.

“I think the main thing is he’s going to be out for a little bit. We’re going to reevaluate in a few days.”

Curry finished Saturday’s game with 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists before limping off injured.

The two-time MVP is now facing his second spell on the sidelines this season after missing 11 games between December and January with a shoulder injury.

“The good news is, he’s going to be back,” Kerr added.

“We don’t exactly know when, but it’s not an injury that’s going to keep him out for the season. He’s going to come back this season and, hopefully, sooner rather than later.”

