Justice Department charges two people with conspiracy to destroy energy facilities

By Holmes Lybrand and Tierney Sneed, CNN

The Justice Department has charged two people with conspiracy to damage energy facilities, alleging that the Maryland-focused plot was driven by ethnically or racially motivated extremist beliefs.

The DOJ unveiled the charges on Monday and announced the arrest of two individuals, Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, Florida.

The individuals “conspired and took steps to shoot multiple electrical substations” in the Baltimore area, US Attorney of Maryland Erek Barron said at a news conference Monday.

The charges come as domestic violence experts have warned that attempts by extremist groups to attack power facilities are trending up.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

