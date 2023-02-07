Bee population declines 72% in Colorado since 2000

By CBSColorado.com Staff

COLORADO (KCNC) — The bee population has declined by about 72% in Colorado over the past two decades. Colorado has the fifth most bee diversity of any region in the nation.

The state has also seen the largest decline. Losing bees would mean a big, and drastic, change to our diets.

“It’s particularly scary when you realize that we rely on bees for nearly one in every three bites of food we eat, from apples, avocados, blueberries, cherries, tomatoes, Colorado’s Palisade peaches, and the alfalfa that feeds our dairy cows and so much more,” said Natalie Woodland with Environment Colorado.

Environment Colorado is predicting bees could see extinction in the next few decades. The group is pushing state lawmakers to restrict the use of pesticide neonics, like the ones found in Roundup. Neonics are neurotoxic insecticides.

The group believes getting those products off the shelves will help protect bees.

