Dreambox Foto Funhouse taking selfies to a whole new level

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Are you looking for a fun, new way to spend Valentine's Day this year? Well, Dreambox in Rexburg might have you covered.

Dreambox is a one-stop location to get all kinds of photos, whether you take them yourself or bring along another photographer.

After opening its doors in the beginning of December, owners Emma De Kock, Nate De Kock, Ladawn Mahrt, Greg Mahrt say the family business has brought in quite the crowd. Nate says, "Business has been really good. The feedback we have gotten from the community of Rexburg has been really positive. Everyone has loved the idea of having this concept of an interactive selfie museum. It's still a very new idea so a lot of people are still learning about it."

Ladawn and Greg Mahrt are Emma De Kock's parents. They used to live in Utah but moved up to Rexburg after Greg accepted a job at Brigham Young University–Idaho. They say they love Rexburg and brought Dreambox to the area to give the community, and surrounding communities more to do, especially during the cold winter nights.

The Mahrts and De Kocks say Dreambox can be for just about anyone who likes taking or being in photos, whether it be models, professional photographers, students or families.

Dreambox was built from scratch. Lawdawn and Emma had been to a selfie museum elsewhere and started crafting plans to bring the same experience to Eastern Idaho. They have built each backdrop by hand and chosen every prop, with the help of friends and community members.

Tickets can be bought online. Once you book your reservation and show up to Dreambox, you will be given a bluetooth clicker. That clicker hooks up to your phone allowing you to pose and snap a picture with a fun theme. Tripods and ring lights are also provided. All that is required is showing up with your own camera or device.

There are more than 20 different backdrops you can utilize at Dreambox. Reservations last an hour for an unlimited amount of pictures in any space you choose.

The rooms are updated based on holidays, so, they try to update at least one room every month. "In the course of a year it will look like a new place," Ladawn Mahrt said.

Big events are in store at Dreambox, to stay updated on holiday deals and special events head to its website or Instagram.