Published 10:16 AM

Fed Chair Powell to deliver first public remarks since monster jobs report

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday will make his first public appearance since Friday’s scalding hot January jobs report.

Powell will be participating in a question-and-answer session with David Rubenstein of the Economic Club of Washington.

Powell is expected to discuss the current state of the US economy and the central bank’s actions in the battle to bring down historic inflation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

