Mexico blames anesthesiologist for 35 meningitis deaths

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have arrested an anesthesiologist they blame for an outbreak of meningitis that has killed 35 patients and sickened 79. The chief prosecutor in the northern state of Durango alleges the anesthesiologist used contaminated morphine. Prosecutor Sonia de la Garza said Tuesday that the doctor used “improper procedures” in administering spinal blocks, mainly to pregnant women. The doctor’s name was not released. Prosecutors say he apparently carried his own morphine from one private hospital to another, spreading a fungal infection that contaminated the medication at the first clinic. The state health inspector and an employee of his agency have been arrested on charges of failing to provide adequate oversight.

