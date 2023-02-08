Skip to Content
2 children died, six others injured after bus crashes into daycare near Montreal

By Paula Newton, CNN

Authorities in Quebec said two children have died and six others were taken to area hospitals with injuries after a city bus drove into a daycare center in a Montreal suburb Wednesday morning.

During a briefing Wednesday, a spokesperson for Laval Police said the driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man who is a city transport employee, was arrested and charged with homicide and reckless driving.

“He will be meeting the investigators but as of now we do not know the motive of the crime,” said Erika Landry, a spokesperson for the police in Laval.

“We have six kids that have been transported into different hospitals in Montreal and Laval, but unfortunately we have two other kids that died as a result of the accident,” Landry said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

