South Dakota lawmakers seek foreign-owned land investigation
By AMANCAI BIRABEN
Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are advancing a number of bills that would curb Chinese influence in South Dakota’s farmland. Republican Rep. Will Mortenson proposed Thursday investigating partnerships between landowners and foreign entities. It comes after other lawmakers pushed forth other propositions tackling foreign influence, like banning contracts between state land and foreign countries, and establishing a committee to oversee future foreign purchases. Noem’s emphasis on her perception of threats posed by China comes as she plans for a series of three policy speeches in Washington that seem to portend the rollout of a possible 2024 bid for the Republican presidential nomination.