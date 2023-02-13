Flint leaders try to repeal emergency manager law

By James Felton, Hannah Mose

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The state-mandated emergency manager law in Flint, which many blame for the city’s water crisis, could be repealed.

The law, known as the Local Financial Stability and Choice Act 436 of 2012, could be wiped away by proposed legislation introduced in the State House on Feb. 1.

On Monday night, the Flint City Council is expected to vote on a resolution that fully supports HB 4065 and the repeal of P.A. 436 and urges the Michigan legislature to enact HB 4065 and repeal the local financial stability and choice act 436 of 2012.

The emergency manager law was enacted to provide for the appointment of emergency managers to local municipalities and school districts experiencing financial distress.

It essentially gave the state-appointed emergency manager control over a city government. Flint City leaders said the broad powers given to the emergency manager, not subject to local review or control, had devastating financial consequences for many municipalities, including the city of flint.

Flint resident and State Rep. Cynthia Neeley said she will do everything in her power to get the emergency manager law repealed.

“We had a water crisis. And a lot of that had to do with our emergency manager taking over and taking resources away from us. We stand here today in unity to let you know today is the day that we’re saying no, no more to this act,” Neeley said. “We need to change it. I am on board with it and I will stand hard and fast and loud in Lansing to let them know that this bill needs to end today.”

Right now, the bill is in the committee on local government and municipal finance. To become law, it needs to be approved by the State House and Senate, then be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.