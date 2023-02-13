Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday.

Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a security guard was shot after a physical altercation with a couple who tried to leave the Sage Woodfire Tavern without paying for their meal.

Police officials say the security guard was shot in the arm by a male. He was rushed to a hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

