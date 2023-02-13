Suspect surrenders after killing Jefferson County K-9 dog near Colorado School of Mines in Golden after originally running away from officers

By KCNC Staff

COLORADO (KCNC) — A male suspect surrendered to law enforcement officers near Colorado School of Mines in Golden after shooting and killing a Jefferson County K-9 unit dog early on Monday. The suspect was originally asleep inside a vehicle on the university’s campus before he fought and ran away from officers trying to speak to him. A shelter-in-place order was in effect for several hours before it lifted just before 6 a.m. The campus remained closed to anyone who wasn’t already there and was expected to be back open at 12 p.m.

According to the Colorado School of Mines press release and Golden PD, at about 12:15 a.m., Colorado School of Mines Police and Golden Police Department tried to speak to the driver of a vehicle who was sleeping inside it near 19th Street and Elm Street on campus. When he woke up, he began to slowly move the vehicle before falling asleep, slumped over again. Officers tried to wake him up again, and then, he woke up and started to ram patrol cars to try to get away.

Officers were able to break the window of the suspect vehicle and put the car in park, but while taking the suspect out of the car, he was able to get away from the immediate officer detaining him and ran eastbound on 19th St. The suspect pointed a handgun at a Golden PD officer as he ran into a wooded area. At that point, alerts through the university and Jeffco LookoutAlert were sent for a shelter in place.

During the search for the suspect in the wooded area, a Jefferson Count Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit dog was sent to help capture the suspect. When the dog encountered the suspect, investigators say he shot and killed the dog, and a Jefferson County deputy returned gunfire.

JCSO SWAT responded to the scene to begin an area search for the suspect, and it was just before 5 a.m. the suspect surrendered to law enforcement officers. At that time, he had a holster without a gun in it, so officers searched and found a gun nearby.

The search was concentrated in the area east of 6th Ave near Elm Street, West Campus Road and around the fraternity and sorority houses.

According to Colorado School of Mines, ahead of the university reopening at noon, the Student Recreation Center was closed. Morning classes and other activities were all cancelled until noon. Mines Market was expected to reopen at 9 a.m., and all other dining was also going to open for normal service at noon.

