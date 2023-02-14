After nearly upsetting Boebert in 2022, Frisch to run again

DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch came within inches of unseating Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in 2022 and says he will try again in 2024. Frisch announced his second bid Tuesday in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Frisch is a former city council member from Aspen who fell short of Boebert by over 500 votes. The thin margin stirred discussion of Boebert’s electoral vulnerability in the district covering the largely rural, conservative-leaning western half the state. Frisch targeted Boebert’s political style as “angertainment” and ran as a Democrat on a largely conservative platform focused on bipartisanship.

