Hundreds of law enforcement officers gather to lay fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski to rest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The McKeesport community will come together Tuesday to say a final farewell to fallen police officer Sean Sluganski, who was killed in the line of duty.

Just over one week ago, Officer Sluganski was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident in McKeesport.

Another officer, Chuck Thomas, was shot and wounded during the incident.

In the wake of Officer Sluganski’s tragic death, the McKeesport community has come together to heal and now prepare to wish a final farewell to the 32-year-old hometown hero who protected and served the tight-knit Mon Valley community.

The funeral Mass is set to begin at 12 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Church in Baldwin Borough, followed by a procession through the City of McKeesport. Officer Sluganski’s interment will then take place at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills.

