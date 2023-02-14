Indianapolis Colts hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as new head coach

By Patrick Sung, CNN

The Indianapolis Colts have hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach, the team announced on Tuesday.

Steichen replaces interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who took over from Frank Reich when the Colts fired him in early November 2022.

Behind star quarterback Jalen Hurts, Steichen masterminded the highest-scoring offense in the NFC in 2022 — and second-best league-wide — helping lead the Eagles to a 14-3 regular season record and eventually Super Bowl LVII, where they lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the agonizing loss, the Eagles offense was potent and Hurts set numerous offensive records in the game behind Steichen’s play-calling.

Colts owner & CEO Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard are set to introduce Steichen to the media at 12:15 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Steichen was with Philadelphia the last two seasons and has 13 years of coaching experience — including 12 in the NFL with the Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns — according to the Colts’ press release.

Over the last two seasons, Steichen’s offenses ranked first in the NFL in rushing yards per game (153.6), rushing yards (5,224) and rushing touchdowns (57), according to the Colts.

The Colts finished the 2022 NFL season with a 4-12-1 record with an offense that was tied for second-worst in the AFC in points scored.

Indianapolis has the fourth overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

