Inflation was still hot in January, but some prices are cooling off

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Inflation surged in January by the most in three months, according to the latest Consumer Price Index, released Tuesday.

Despite the monthly increase of 0.5%, inflation continued to slow on a year-over-year basis to 6.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s down from December’s 6.5% and higher than economists’ expectations of 6.2%.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.