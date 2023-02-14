Two Denver shootings both involving juveniles bring attention to rise in youth crime

By KAREN MORFITT

DENVER (KCNC) — As the school day came to an end Monday, Denver East High School students were released to the sound of gunshots instead of school bells. Those living nearby only learned of the shooting after seeing yellow crime scene tape stretched across neighboring City Park.

“It’s horrible; it’s so close,” one neighbor said.

A 16-year-old student in his car, who appeared to be leaving the campus, was shot at just before 3 p.m.

“It appears that they shot from a car into a car, and we don’t know what led to that. There’s no indication there was any altercation between the two cars previous to the shooting,” Denver Police Division Chief Joe Montoya said.

Roughly 20 minutes later, a few miles away, a second believed-to-be unrelated shooting occurred. It happened just outside Denver’s Emily Griffith Campus. One adult and another juvenile were hit by gunfire.

“Juvenile crime right now is its very high, and it’s disturbing for everybody. We really need the community and everybody to come together on this and find a way to disengage these young people from these violent tendencies,” Montoya said.

According to the most recent study From Colorado’s Department of Youth Services, after years of decline, juvenile delinquency filings have increased by a little over 15%, and the number of those brought in for committing violent offenses went from 31% to 43%.

CBS News Colorado spoke with a trauma and addiction counselor, who is also a former juvenile probation officer, about the statistical rise after the arrest of juveniles in a deadly arson fire in Jefferson County.

“Do we have the resources? Do we have the infrastructure? Do we have the services available to them?” Alex Castro-Croy asked. “Unfortunately, we don’t,” he said.

Police say, shortly after the East High School shooting, they tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved. The two people taken into custody there were also identified as two young men.

Clergy and concerned community members called for a 7 a.m. meeting Tuesday to address the incident and the continuing cycle of violence. The “Call To Action,” as it was labeled, was set to take place at the Church in the City Beth Abraham at 1580 North Gaylord Street.

Additionally, CBS News Colorado has learned that Denver East High School will be closed Tuesday.

