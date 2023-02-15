Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared new tattoos for Valentine’s Day

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sealed the deal with some new tattoos.

Lopez showed off the new ink, which the the duo got to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife.

Lopez took a selfie of her ribcage, which had an infinity sign stamped with “Jennifer” and “Ben,” while Affleck’s tattoo has two arrows crisscrossed with the letters “J” and “B.”

Lopez added a reel of loved-up photos of the couple, including one that is a scene from her 2002 “Jenny from the Block” music video that has Affleck in it.

“Commitment. Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” Lopez wrote alongside the hashtags “#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow.”

The tattoos come after Affleck’s grumpy appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which sparked a lot of memes of the actor.

The couple reunited after first getting engaged 17 years ago and married in Las Vegas last July.

“It was the best day of our lives,” Lopez wrote at the time of the couple’s wedding.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.