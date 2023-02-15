New York man’s forty-year-old time capsule reaping big rewards

By Mike Randall

EAST AMHERST, New York (WKBW) — When James Kroeger’s son Bubba was born on Christmas Day 1982, he decided to put together a time capsule. Starting with some magazines, he eventually included popular records, books, and baseball cards. He says of his collection, “It did sort of get out of hand.”

Inside that time capsule, Jim placed an unopened VHS copy of Rocky III which was a huge hit in 1982. He says it then occurred to him that if his grown up son watched that movie he might be curious about Rocky one and Rocky two as well, so he added those.

Jim opened the time capsule recently when he heard that old VHS tapes could be valuable. He now has his Rocky movies listed with Heritage Auctions. They say the value of the tapes could be as much as $25,000 a piece. Jim says the bidding so far is up to $10,000 for the three movies and the auction ends Friday.

Among the many things that Jim put together in the old trunk that served as the time capsule, was a pair of vintage Jordache jeans that he says now “fit Bubba like a glove”. Bubba says “It’s not exactly my style anymore so I wont be wearing those.”

Jim plans to give the money to his young granddaughters, Bubba’s kids and put the time capsule back in the basement until Bubba is 50 years-old.

