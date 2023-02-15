Nicola Sturgeon to resign as first minister of Scotland, according to UK media

By Jack Guy, CNN

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister and the figurehead of the faltering Scottish independence movement, is set to resign, UK media reported Wednesday.

The Scottish National Party leader is expected to hold a press conference in Edinburgh in the next hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.