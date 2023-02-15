Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:40 AM

Nicola Sturgeon to resign as first minister of Scotland, according to UK media

Image Id: 535245

By Jack Guy, CNN

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister and the figurehead of the faltering Scottish independence movement, is set to resign, UK media reported Wednesday.

The Scottish National Party leader is expected to hold a press conference in Edinburgh in the next hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content