No survivors after military helicopter crash in Alabama

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

There are no survivors after a military helicopter crash in Madison County, Alabama, according to Brent Patterson, a spokesperson with the Madison County sheriff’s office.

“A UH-60 Helicopter crashed on Alabama 53 near the intersection of Burrell Road in Madison County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division in-conjunction with deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with securing the scene,” ALEA said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

