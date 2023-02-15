Police recover 2000-pound church bell stolen from Squirrel Hill

By MIKE DARNAY

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A church bell that weighs approximately 2000 pounds that was stolen from Squirrel Hill has been recovered by Pittsburgh Police.

Early Wednesday morning, police located the bell along Parkwood Road in the city’s St. Clair neighborhood.

The Brown Ames Church bell, which was cast in 1908, was stolen from the Turner Cemetery.

It’s unclear if police have any suspects related to the theft.

