Horatio former vice principal to receive mental evaluation for alleged sexual assault of student

By TRACY GLADNEY,

    HORATIO, Arkansas (KTBS) — A former Horatio High School vice principal will undergo a mental evaluation following her arrest in April for an alleged sexual assault of a student.

Labrada Vann, 41, reportedly carried on an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

After her arraignment, Vann posted a $100,000 bond. Her next court appearance regarding the mental evaluation is set for March 2.

Vann faces a prison sentence of six to 30 years if convicted.

