It Happens Here: West End nonprofit helps young homeless adults get a new start

BOSTON (WBZ) — Jaysally Alves knows what is like to not have a place of her own.

“I’ve been on and off homeless since the age of eighteen,” she told WBZ-TV.

The 22-year-old has struggled, since aging out of the foster system four years ago.

“With being a homeless youth there comes with a lot of embarrassment and comes with a lot of being scared and angry at people,” Alves said

But now she is gearing up for a new job and a new start to her life.

“I’m going to be working at a day care center. I’m actually very excited because I love kids,” she told WBZ.

The job placement is courtesy of Break Time, a nonprofit in the West End, where the focus is on the future of young adults who are homeless.

It’s the creation of another young adult, 24-year-old Connor Schoen.

“I wanted to start an organization that gave young people the job and financial security that they need to maintain housing security for the long term,” he told WBZ.

The Westboro native and Harvard grad started the nonprofit five years ago, when he was just 19. Inspired by his experience in Project 351 as a kid, he wanted to help a specific group often overlooked and misunderstood.

“Young adult homelessness is a very distinct issue. It’s different than chronic homelessness. They are in a place in their life where they need access to jobs and opportunities,” Schoen said.

So, at Break Time they focus on job training, job placement and then years of support.

“The simple existence of community and love within Break Time is what ends up being most transformative,” he said.

They work with other nonprofits to build a whole wheel of support.

But it’s the HOPE and the inspiration they offer that’s making the biggest impact.

“I’m learning my patience again and learning how to interact with everyone all over again. It’s a good experience because everyone is very patient,” Alves said.

