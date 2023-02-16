Midtown Starbucks closes permanently due to safety concerns

By Cryss Walker

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — If you’re looking to get a cup of Joe from the Starbucks in Midtown, you’re out of luck.

The company shut its doors due to safety concerns for both employees and customers.

It’s a common meeting place, with free Wi-Fi, hot coffee and a chill environment.

“I like the caramel Frappuccino by Starbucks,” said customer Deezie Lombardi. “The fact that it’s always good, it’s a nice vibe.”

The news of the location’s closure on Woodward and Mack is brewing up disappointment.

“Very diverse inside of Starbucks,” Lombardi said. “Any Starbucks you ever been to is very diverse. But being right here in the heart of Detroit, you can’t get no better.”

Colett Burks-Weathers is a Neighborhood Detroit Police Officer. She says she likes to stop by the Midtown location to take a break from the beat and enjoy some conversation and refreshments.

“I come here to get a cup of chai tea and I see the door,” Weathers said. “I pulled the door, they say its closed. It’s a spot where like you meet people and everything. You come here to sit here and study sometime and just meet with they friends from school and stuff like that or have a meeting here.”

A Starbucks spokesperson is telling CBS News Detroit the store closed permanently Monday following safety and security issues that didn’t align with the Starbucks experience.

Specific incidents were not revealed, but employees were given the opportunity to transfer to other stores.

The Midtown chain opened in 2016, but mitigation efforts to address safety challenges were unsuccessful.

In the meantime, customers will have to get their coffee fix at other nearby shops.

“I guess I’m going to have to find another Starbucks,” Weathers said. “It’s one downtown to go to.”

