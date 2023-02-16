Orlando woman grateful to be alive after cars crash into home

By Liv Johnson

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — An Orlando woman says she is grateful to be alive after two cars slammed into her home on Wednesday afternoon.

The homeowner, Neshay Singleton, says she was getting in the shower when the cars crashed into her bedroom. It was a simple switch in her daily routine that possibly saved her life.

“It could have been worse — most of the time I would have been taking a nap. I could have been laying down,” she said.

Singleton said she escaped through her back window after she saw the cars, one of which was on fire.

She did not suffer any injuries. Orlando police have not released any information on the drivers, but Singleton says she saw one of them collapse.

“The boy collapsed over here. He was trying to talk to me and tell me something but he collapsed and they took him to the ambulance,” she said about one of the crashes.

The crash might have been a result of street racing, according to Orlando police. Singleton has lived in the house on Ivey Lane since 2016 and said street racing has always been an issue.

“It’s time for me to move. I’ve been saying that for like two years, because of the highway and the driving, now I have no other choice,” Singleton said.

Singleton is receiving help from her family and the Red Cross. Police are investigating the incident.

