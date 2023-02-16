Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 6:38 AM

Producer prices rise in January but annual inflation continues to cool

<i>Rory Doyle/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>The Producer Price Index picked up in January but annual inflation continues to cool. A tractor harvests corn in Leland
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Rory Doyle/Bloomberg/Getty Images
The Producer Price Index picked up in January but annual inflation continues to cool. A tractor harvests corn in Leland

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

A key inflation metric showed wholesale prices picked up in January from December but continued to cool on an annual basis, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Producer Price Index, which measures what suppliers are charging businesses, rose 6% for the year ending in January. That’s down from December’s revised 6.5%.

On a monthly basis, US producer prices jumped by 0.7% from December.

Economists were projecting year-over-year growth of 5.4% and a monthly gain of 0.4%, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Stripping out the food and energy categories, core PPI rose 5.4% annually and 0.5% monthly.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content