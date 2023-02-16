Producer prices rise in January but annual inflation continues to cool

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

A key inflation metric showed wholesale prices picked up in January from December but continued to cool on an annual basis, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Producer Price Index, which measures what suppliers are charging businesses, rose 6% for the year ending in January. That’s down from December’s revised 6.5%.

On a monthly basis, US producer prices jumped by 0.7% from December.

Economists were projecting year-over-year growth of 5.4% and a monthly gain of 0.4%, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Stripping out the food and energy categories, core PPI rose 5.4% annually and 0.5% monthly.

This story is developing and will be updated.

