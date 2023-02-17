3 people charged with concealing death, allegedly cashing in Social Security checks

By Emily Brown

Click here for updates on this story

GENESSEE CO., Michigan (WNEM) — Three people have been charged for concealing the death of an 86-year-old and allegedly cashing in the deceased person’s Social Security checks, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Jodi and Gregory Baer, who are sister and brother, and Jodi’s boyfriend, Malcom Roberts, have been charged with concealing the death of Donald Evans Baer. Donald is the father of Jodi and Gregory, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Roberts has also been charged with one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

The individuals lived in the 2500 block of Brownell Blvd. in Flint, where Donald’s body was discovered by police, Genesee County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said.

Jodi and Roberts lived in a camper in the backyard while Gregory lived inside the house, Potbury said, adding Donald’s corpse was found lying in a bed in a bedroom.

“Upon discovery there was a, there’s no better way to put it, a corpse that had been lying there since May of 2022,” Leyton said.

The three defendants were allegedly cashing in Donald’s Social Security checks, Leyton said.

The amount of money that may have been obtained by the individuals is unknown at this time, Potbury said, adding the police investigation indicated Jodi and Gregory were Donald’s caretakers and Jodi had control of Donald’s Social Security checks.

The manner of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner. Prosecutors are awaiting the report.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.