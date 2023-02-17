Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in as the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past “the slap” of last year’s ceremony. Here’s a few key details to know about the upcoming ceremony. The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018. Don’t expect to see Will Smith, who was banned from the show for 10 years.

