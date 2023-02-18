Fatal three-vehicle collision on I-15

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:30 PM, February 17, 2023, on I15 southbound at milepost 70.4, in Bannock County.

The driver of a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am, a 29-year-old male from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on I15 in the southbound lanes when his vehicle struck head-on with a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a 56-year-old male from Logan, Utah.

The Jeep overturned and came to rest in the lanes on its top. A juvenile who was driving south in a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox, struck the Jeep as it was in the roadway.

The Interstate was blocked for approximately four hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The 29-year-old male succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep were transported to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.





