Kremlin critic in prison in northwest Russia, allies say

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Allies and family members of an opposition politician imprisoned in Russia say he’s been transferred to a penal colony in the northwest of the country and placed in restricted housing. Andrei Pivovarov, who was sentenced to four years in prison last year, was transferred from a detention center in southern Russia in late December, and his allies, family and lawyers lost touch with him three weeks later, not knowing anything about his whereabouts. Pivovarov’s partner Tatyana Usmanova said Monday that the politician’s mother was able to confirm that he arrived at a prison in Russia’s northwestern region of Karelia on Jan. 24.

