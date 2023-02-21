Detroit police officers killed in apparent murder-suicide in Livonia, officials say

By DEJANAY BOOTH

LIVONIA, Michigan (WWJ) — Authorities say two off-duty Detroit police officers were killed on Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide in Livonia.

According to the Livonia Police Department, the shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m., on Feb. 19, in the 16000 block of Farmington Road.

A preliminary investigation indicated that officer Maria Martin, 22, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The other officer, identified as Matthew Ethington II, 26, died from a single gunshot wound, appearing to be self-inflicted.

Police did not initially release details on the relationship between the officers.

An investigation is ongoing.

