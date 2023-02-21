March for Our Lives co-founder joins MSU sit-in protest

By ANDRES GUTIERREZ

LANSING, Michigan (WWJ) — Hundreds of Michigan State University students decided not to return to campus. Instead, they showed up at the state capitol demanding stronger gun laws.

Students mobilized to hold lawmakers accountable and let them know they should act as possible to prevent another tragedy.

“Instead of eliminating this problem. We have accommodated it,” a speaker at the rally said.

Although the halls inside the capitol were empty because of Monday’s holiday, MSU students packed the lawn to call on gun reform legislation.

Parkland shooting survivor and “March For Our Lives” co-founder David Hogg joined the rally this time.

Earlier in the day, he stood alongside the State Board of Education chair, Dr. Pamela Pugh, and other leaders in support.

“Kids are taught from four years old that school is a scary place and you have to practice how to stay away from a shooter. And everywhere we go now, right churches, grocery stores everywhere we go, we are all afraid we’re becoming more and more afraid,” State Senator Rosemary Bayer representing the 13th district, said.

Bayer said democrats intend to pass a red flag law, safe storage laws, and require background checks for any potential gun buyer.

“It is time to shame and to name those who are against our best, our children,” Olivia Upham, an Oxford High School graduate, said.

“We will remember who fought for us and who offered nothing but thoughts and prayers. My childhood was ripped away from me 14 months ago when I heard gunshots ringing in my ears before fifth period. I don’t get to be a normal kid anymore,” another speaker said.

Hogg said they need backing from everyone to get this done.

“People that are up here and say, ‘wow, that’s really amazing that they’re doing that.’ Work with us. We need you. Our country needs you. These people need you. We need you,” Hogg said.

A majority of Michiganders are in favor of the legislation they’re proposing, according to Bayer.

“Students–we are so scared, and it needs to change,” Tina Call, an Oxford High School sophomore, said.

