Novak Djokovic equals Steffi Graf’s record for most weeks as world No.1

By Alasdair Howorth, CNN

Novak Djokovic has achieved another milestone in his illustrious tennis career, equaling Steffi Graf’s record for the most weeks as world No. 1.

Djokovic already holds the record for the most weeks as men’s world No.1, surpassing Roger Federer’s mark of 310 weeks in March 2021, and on Monday he drew level with German great Graf by beginning his 377th week in the top spot.

The 35-year-old is currently on 7,070 points, 590 more than Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Argentina Open Sunday, and so looks set to overtake Graf when the new world rankings are announced on February 27.

Djokovic returned to world No. 1 when he won a record 10th Australian Open last month. It was his 22nd major title, which tied him with Rafael Nadal for the most grand slam singles titles in men’s tennis.

Graf, who hit the top of the women’s rankings for the first time in 1987, finished a stellar career with 22 grand slam titles.

One of the most dominant athletes in the history of his sport, Djokovic claimed the world No. 1 spot for the first time in 2011.

The Serb’s longest continuous run was 122 weeks, coming between July 2014 and November 2016. He still remains behind Roger Federer (237 weeks), Jimmy Connors (160) and Ivan Lendl (157) for longest continuous stint at the top.

Djokovic next takes to the court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which gets underway on February 27.

The most weeks at No. 1:

Novak Djokovic and Steffi Graf — 377

Martina Navratilova — 332

Serena Williams — 319

Roger Federer — 310

The most consecutive weeks at No. 1:

Roger Federer — 237 weeks

Steffi Graf and Serena Williams — 186 weeks

Jimmy Connors — 160 weeks

Ivan Lendl — 157 weeks

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Jill Martin contributed to this report.